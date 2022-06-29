Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Reduced by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $118.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day moving average is $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

