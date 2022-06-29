Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Shares of DGX opened at $136.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average is $141.14.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

