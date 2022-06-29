RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Gap Down to $11.23

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $10.94. RADA Electronic Industries shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 1,465 shares.
RADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a market cap of $498.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $15,658,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth about $12,975,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth about $12,865,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.2% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,812,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 844,317 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 54.4% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 462,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 163,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.