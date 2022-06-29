RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Gap Down to $11.23

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $10.94. RADA Electronic Industries shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 1,465 shares.

RADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a market cap of $498.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.78.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $15,658,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth about $12,975,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth about $12,865,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.2% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,812,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 844,317 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 54.4% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 462,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 163,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

