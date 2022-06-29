Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $12.37

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.37, but opened at $12.00. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 65 shares changing hands.
Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
The company has a market cap of $507.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Lasry Marc acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $891,000. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
