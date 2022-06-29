Regal Wealth Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.05.

NYSE CVX opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.47. The firm has a market cap of $294.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

