REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Down to $26.50

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $25.64. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 1,603 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGNX. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

