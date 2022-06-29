Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.48 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

