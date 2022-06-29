Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Down to $20.87

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.87, but opened at $20.15. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 29,828 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 18,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $545,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,741. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

