Resolute Financial LLC Invests $213,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Resolute Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.32 and a 200 day moving average of $150.47. The company has a market capitalization of $294.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.05.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.