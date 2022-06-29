Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 34,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 476,576 shares.The stock last traded at $62.21 and had previously closed at $61.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

