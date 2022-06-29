Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after acquiring an additional 583,209 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

