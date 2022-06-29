Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,331 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,650,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,720,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

USB opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

