Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 6,725 Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.93. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.46 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $553,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,309.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 2,447 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $100,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,142 shares of company stock worth $933,511. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Marcus & Millichap (Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

