Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $321,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

