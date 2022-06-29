Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $5,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 37.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $72.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

