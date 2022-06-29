Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,329 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,034,000 after buying an additional 1,266,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after buying an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 240,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 223,493 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.21.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.