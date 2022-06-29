Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,240.15 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,279.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2,577.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

