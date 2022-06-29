Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $330.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.