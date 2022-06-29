Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,439 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in UBS Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBS opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

