Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 34,277 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,277 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSBR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,346.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.0352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.55%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.50%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.