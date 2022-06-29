Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $256,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 36,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 505,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,150,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average is $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

