Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 591.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Shares of AA stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

