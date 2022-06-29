Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Shares of PG stock opened at $140.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $338.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.42 and its 200 day moving average is $154.17. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

