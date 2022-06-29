Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 4,829 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $284.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

