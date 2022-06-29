Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 182.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.