Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.