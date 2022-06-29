Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,370 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after purchasing an additional 642,760 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after purchasing an additional 442,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,580,000 after purchasing an additional 386,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74.

