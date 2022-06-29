SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $11.88

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $11.51. SecureWorks shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 8 shares.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $933.46 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.00.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 22,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $239,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,459.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 42.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at $221,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

