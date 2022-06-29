SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $12.32 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.3% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $1,773,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,092,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,240.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,279.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,577.94.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

