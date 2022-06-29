Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 603.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 83,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,226,000 after acquiring an additional 90,698 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJM opened at $127.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

