Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $174.19 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.45 and its 200 day moving average is $186.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

