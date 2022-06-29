Spire Wealth Management Buys 4,906 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

