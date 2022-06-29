Spire Wealth Management Buys 7,774 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 199.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,738,000 after purchasing an additional 79,650 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,340,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,888,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,918,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,244,000.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.41. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.39 and a 52 week high of $153.98.

