Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.64.

Shares of SWKS opened at $96.22 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

