Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after acquiring an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,965,000 after acquiring an additional 92,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.40.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.