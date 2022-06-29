Spire Wealth Management Has $1.42 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE opened at $309.16 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $295.59 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.88 and a 200-day moving average of $373.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.