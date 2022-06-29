Spire Wealth Management Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Shares of SAIC opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average of $86.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Science Applications International Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.