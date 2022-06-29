Spire Wealth Management Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,070,000 after acquiring an additional 85,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 983,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,725 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 793,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 757,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $134.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.12. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

