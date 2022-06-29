Spire Wealth Management Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,870 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

