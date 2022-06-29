Spire Wealth Management Has $1.98 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.02.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

