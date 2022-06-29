Spire Wealth Management Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 34.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,055,000 after buying an additional 55,461 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3,391.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 135,990 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Duke Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,075,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,979,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $1,895,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

