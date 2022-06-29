Spire Wealth Management Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Shares of CEF opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

