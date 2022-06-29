Spire Wealth Management Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,223,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,824,000 after purchasing an additional 238,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,043 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMP stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

