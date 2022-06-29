Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

NYSE:O opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

