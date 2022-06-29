Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

NYSE:DD opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

