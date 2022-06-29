Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Global Payments by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 41.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.26. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.30.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

