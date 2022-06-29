Spire Wealth Management Purchases 3,700 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $95.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

