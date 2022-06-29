Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

