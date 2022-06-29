Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.7% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.0% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $405,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $142.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.31.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

