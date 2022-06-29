Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 91,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,770,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

